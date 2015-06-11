BOSTON Boston police were searching on Thursday for two men who they say shot and killed a 16-year-old boy while he rode his bicycle through the city's Dorchester neighborhood, the second shooting of a child on a bicycle in recent weeks.

Police said they were looking for two suspects described as black men in their late teens or early 20s who were wearing green sweatshirts at the time of the Wednesday night attack.

"We're combing the area looking for witnesses and looking for the public's cooperation," Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters. "Everyone should be outraged when a 16-year-old on his bike gets shot."

Police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related, according to Rachel McGuire, a Boston police spokeswoman. They declined to release the victim's identity since he was a minor.

About two weeks ago, 7-year-old Divan Silva was hit by a bullet in his thigh while riding his bike in the same neighborhood. Silva is recovering, police said.

The teen's death is the 11th homicide in Boston so far this year, police said, compared with 24 homicides at this time last year.

(Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)