BOSTON Wellesley College said on Monday it had received a $50 million donation from two alumnae who wished to remain anonymous, the largest such gift ever made to one of the United States' oldest all-women's colleges.

The donation comes as Wellesley, located outside Boston, kicks off a $500 million fundraising campaign.

"The campaign represents our unwavering commitment to Wellesley's mission, and to the idea that investing in women and women's education is the surest way to improve the world," H. Kim Bottomly, president of the "Seven Sisters" institution, said in a statement.

Wellesley's alumnae include 2016 Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

