Consumers are being warned again about possible strangulation from using the ShoulderFlex Massager after the now defunct importer failed to follow through on its recall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.

Hair, jewelry or clothing can become tangled in the ShoulderFlex Massager, a personal massage device, and cause serious injury or death from strangulation, the FDA said.

One strangulation death and one near death associated with the device have been reported, it said.

The massager was imported by King International and sold online, in retail stores and in catalogs by a number of companies.

The product was intended to give users a deep tissue massage to the neck, shoulders and back while lying down, according to the FDA.

King International recalled the ShoulderFlex Massager at the end of August, but the company has since gone out of business and failed to follow through with the recall, the FDA said.

Many of the companies that sell the device may not be aware of the recall or may not have properly notified customers, it said.

Consumers should stop using the product, and safely dispose of the massager by removing the massage fingers and disposing of them separately from the device and power supply, the FDA said.

