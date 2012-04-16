Mattel Inc (MAT.O) reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as the world's largest toymaker struggled to convince shoppers to buy Barbie dolls at higher prices and retailers cut back on inventory.

Mattel shares, which have gained more than 22 percent since the beginning of this year, fell as much as 10 percent to $30.59, their lowest in two months.

Toymakers have been forced to offer discounts to lure customers but Mattel increased prices this year to combat rising costs for materials and higher wages in China, where most toymakers assemble their products.

Hasbro Inc (HAS.O), which is due to report its results next week, said last month it was cutting 170 jobs, mostly in the country, as the No. 2 toy company recovers from sluggish sales in North America.

Mattel's results indicate shoppers remain reluctant to pay more for products in an uncertain economy.

"Retailers have been cautious. We expect them to remain cautious, particularly as it relates to inventory," Chief Executive Bryan Stockton said on a call with analysts.

When demand is sluggish, retailers reduce inventory to avoid unsold products piling up and more discounting.

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler said he would rather wait until the fourth quarter to see how shoppers truly feel about the price increases, as the first quarter is by far the company's slowest.

Mattel benefited last year from strong sales of toys based on Cars movies driven by the release of the second film in Pixar's popular animated series, but sales slowed down this year.

Worldwide sales for the entertainment segment, which includes Cars 2 toys and other games, fell 17 percent.

The price increases helped lift the company's gross margins by 130 basis points to 51 percent for the first quarter.

Sales fell 2 percent to $928.4 million, missing analysts' estimates of $988.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Barbie dolls fell 6 percent, while those of Hot Wheels were down 5 percent. Domestic sales fell 9 percent, while international sales were down 7 percent.

The company, also home to brands such as Fisher-Price toys and American Girl, said its net income fell to $7.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges from its purchase of HIT Entertainment, the company earned 6 cents per share, missing analysts' expectations of 7 cents a share.

The El Segundo, California-based toymaker bought HIT Entertainment for $680 million in an all-cash deal to own intellectual property and marketing rights for pre-school toy brands such as Thomas and Friends.

Mattel shares were down more than 8 percent at $31.54 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

