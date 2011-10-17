Mattel Inc (MAT.O), the world's largest toy company, is in talks to buy Hit Entertainment, the British owner of Thomas the Tank Engine, for a little over 500 million pounds ($788.9 million), the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mattel, the owner of Barbie and Fisher-Price brands, could buy Hit Entertainment as soon as this week, Wall Street Journal reported.

Hit Entertainment, which owns Bob the Builder, is being sold by private equity firm Apax Partners.

Mattel and Hit Entertainment were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)

