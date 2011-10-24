Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Mattel Inc (MAT.O) will buy Hit Entertainment -- the maker of the popular Thomas & Friends and Bob the Builder toys -- for $680 million from a consortium led by private equity fund Apax Partners.
Mattel, known for its iconic Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels toys, already makes Thomas & Friends toys -- steam engine train characters -- under a license from Hit. The company said the cash deal will not have a material impact on its 2012 earnings but will be "increasingly accretive" to earnings thereafter.
The deal, which does not include HIT Entertainment's interest in the cable network station, Sprout, will be funded through a combination of cash and debt.
El Segundo, California-based Mattel's shares closed at $27.69 on Friday on Nasdaq.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.