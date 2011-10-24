A woman cycles past the entrance to the Mattel factory in China's southern city of Foshan near Guangzhou August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Mattel Inc (MAT.O) will buy Hit Entertainment -- the maker of the popular Thomas & Friends and Bob the Builder toys -- for $680 million from a consortium led by private equity fund Apax Partners.

Mattel, known for its iconic Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels toys, already makes Thomas & Friends toys -- steam engine train characters -- under a license from Hit. The company said the cash deal will not have a material impact on its 2012 earnings but will be "increasingly accretive" to earnings thereafter.

The deal, which does not include HIT Entertainment's interest in the cable network station, Sprout, will be funded through a combination of cash and debt.

El Segundo, California-based Mattel's shares closed at $27.69 on Friday on Nasdaq.

