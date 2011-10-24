Mattel Inc (MAT.O) added the iconic Thomas & Friends line to its portfolio of blockbuster brands such as Barbie and Hot Wheels with its $680 million acquisition of Hit Entertainment from a consortium led by private equity fund Apax Partners.

The deal comes after the world's largest toymaker lost the rights to another popular pre-school line of toys based on the Sesame Street characters to rival Hasbro Inc (HAS.O).

Mattel, which already holds the licenses to make die-cast and plastic toys based on Thomas & Friends through 2014, will now gain access to the brand's lucrative wood-based toys at the end of 2012.

Sales of wood-based Thomas & Friends toys are about half the size of the plastic and die-cast business, Mattel said in a statement.

Thomas & Friends, revolving around a railway engine named Thomas, traces its roots to the Railway Series books written by Reverend Wilbert Awdry more than 65 years ago and has grown into one of the most popular children's franchises in the world.

Mattel will also gain ownership of other popular brands such as Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam and Angelina Ballerina from the acquisition, which is expected to add to earnings after 2012.

Last week, media reports said the companies were in talks over a deal.

The deal -- Mattel's largest in years -- comes as merger activity in the toy sector heats up.

Earlier this year, Japan's Tomy Co Ltd (7867.T) acquired RC2 Corp for $640 million. Jakks Pacific (JAKK.O) has also seen interest from Oaktree Capital Management which is bidding to take the company private for $670 million, while LeapFrog Enterprises LF.N is also seen as a good takeover candidate.

Mattel said it will use a combination of cash and debt to finance the deal, which does not include Hit Entertainment's interest in the cable network station Sprout.

El Segundo, California-based Mattel's shares were up nearly 2 percent at $28.20 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Erica Billingham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)