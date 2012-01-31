Mattel Inc (MAT.O), the world's largest toy company, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by lower costs.

The maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and Fisher-Price toys said its net income rose to $370.6 million, or $1.07 a share, from $325.2 million, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.01 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 1 percent to $2.15 billion, while analysts expected $2.22 billion.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)