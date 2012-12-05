Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MEXICO CITY A Mexican private fund has offered to buy Maxcom Telecomunicaciones for around 700 million pesos ($54 million), or 2.9 pesos per share, the telecom firm said in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.
The offer by Ventura CapitialPrivado SA de CV also includes increasing Maxcom's capital by at least $22 million. The transaction is pending authorization by Mexico's banking and securities commission.
Maxcom MXCMCPO.MX, which had struggled for years to boost profits in a market led by America Movil (AMXL.MX), ended September with 272,442 clients, mostly in the residential market.
The company, which launched operations in 1999, offers voice, Internet and cable services.
Maxcom shares ended down 0.28 percent at 3.62 pesos on Tuesday, before the Ventura announcement was made.
($1 = 12.9459 pesos)
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.