OTUMBA, Mexico - With races, rides, costumes and even a polo match, locals in the Mexican town of Otumba honored donkeys with their own special day on May 1st.

The annual festival in Otumba, which began about 60 years ago, is a twist on traditional May Day celebrations throughout Latin America.

Cecilia Samiji, a government representative, said the focus of this year's event which attracted thousands of spectators, was the protection and conservation of the hard-working animals. The municipality, she added, is working with a sanctuary to preserve and take care of the donkeys.

Hilario Elizalde, a local resident, thinks donkeys deserve their own day.

"The donkey is worth a lot," he said. "Without these animals, we would be worthless."