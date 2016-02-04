The Mazda logo is shown as the new Mazda CX-9 is introduced during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California in this November 18, 2015 file photo. Mazda is expected to report Q3 results this week. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter largely due to a stronger yen against the euro and other currencies, and maintained its outlook for a slightly lower full-year profit.

Operating profit eased 1 percent from a year ago to 47.5 billion yen ($402.37 million) during the October-December quarter, missing forecasts for a 52.9 billion yen profit from eight analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

Sales revenue at Japan's fifth largest automaker by vehicle sales rose 14.5 percent to 847.3 billion yen due to strong demand for the new version of its M-5 Roadster in Japan and the CX-3 crossover in other regions.

However, a stronger yen against the euro and other currencies weighed on profits, based on a euro rate of 133 yen during the quarter, compared with 143 a year ago.

($1 = 118.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)