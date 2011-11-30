NEW YORK Shares in bond insurer MBIA Inc (MBI.N) spiked in late trading on Wednesday after Standard & Poor's affirmed the investment-grade rating of a subsidiary that insures municipal bonds, ending months of uncertainty.

S&P said it affirmed National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating at "BBB," with a developing outlook.

MBIA shares rose 18.4 percent in late trading.

The fate of National Public has been up in the air since January, when S&P said it would revise the criteria it uses to rate bond insurers. At the time, S&P said insurers faced a substantial downgrade.

National Public is not writing new business, while MBIA fights lawsuits contending that a prior restructuring was fraudulent. S&P said National Public might immediately start writing new business if the suits go in the company's favor.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)