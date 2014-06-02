Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
HOUSTON Aubrey McClendon, a major player in U.S. natural gas, has hired
the former chief financial officer of Devon Energy Corp for his Utica shale business, McClendon's privately-held American Energy Partners LP said on Monday.
Jeff Agosta, 47, who left Devon in January after helping that company put together two big deals, has been hired as CFO of American Energy Utica LLC, the company's unit focused on developing the Utica shale in Ohio.
In 2013, Agosta received total compensation valued at $1.6 million at Devon. In 2012, his pay totaled $4.4 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
McClendon, who started his firm about a year ago after he was pushed out as chief executive officer of Chesapeake Energy, has been on a hiring spree as he quickly builds his Oklahoma City-based firm, American Energy Partners and its subsidiary, American Energy Utica.
McClendon has "a large and growing staff of over 200 oil and gas professionals with extensive experience in the oil and natural gas industry," according to a regulatory filing made last month.
So far American Energy Utica has raised $3 billion in capital and has acquired nearly 300,000 acres to drill in the Utica shale, a rock formation said to hold vast amounts of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil, it said.
American Energy Partners has also hired Chesapeake's former investors relations executive, Jeff Mobley, as senior vice president, acquisitions, it said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew Hay)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.