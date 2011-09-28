Spice maker McCormick & Co (MKC.N) signaled further price hikes as it sees no respite from rising costs over the coming quarters, fuelling concerns that it may lose customers in a sluggish economy.

The news sent McCormick's shares down as much as 4 percent on Wednesday.

The company expects higher raw material costs and a difficult economy to hurt profit at its industrial segment in the fourth quarter and early 2012.

The industrial segment, which wholesales herbs, seasonings and spices to global food manufacturers, brings in a little more than a fifth of McCormick's total sales.

McCormick has recently grappled with rising costs of commodities such as pepper, wheat and soybean oil, as well as increasing plastics and packaging costs.

Like many companies, McCormick has been passing on costs to customers by hiking prices.

McCormick, which began in 1889 as a door-to-door business operating out of one room and a cellar, offers spices, herbs, seasoning blends and sauces to grocers, warehouse clubs and drug stores.

"We're addressing these challenges by adapting our marketing efforts and promotional activity and taking prices where we need to," Chief Executive Alan Wilson said on a conference call with analysts.

The company said the price hikes could range from slight increases in certain items like extracts to double-digit rates on products like black pepper. It expects to raise average prices by about 5 percent in North America.

McCormick stuck to its 2011 earnings outlook of $2.74-$2.79 a share and said it sees acquisition-related costs to lower 2011 earnings by 7 cents a share.

In the fourth quarter, acquisition-related costs will hurt earnings by 5 cents a share, the company said in a statement.

McCormick, which sells its products under labels such as Lawry's and Old Bay besides its namesake brand, has looked to expand through acquisitions, especially in fast-growing markets like India and China.

In June, it expanded operations in the European market by buying privately-held Polish peer Kamis. It also entered into a joint venture with India-based Kohinoor Foods Ltd (KOFO.NS).

McCormick, which posted its seventh straight quarter of market-topping profit, earned 69 cents a share, while analysts had expected earnings of 64 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 16 percent to $920.4 million, against analysts' view of $872 million.

Sparks, Maryland-based McCormick's shares were down 80 cents at $46.89 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair and Supriya Kurane)