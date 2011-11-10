McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), the world's biggest fast-food restaurant chain, said on Thursday it is accelerating new unit openings and renovations in 2012.

The hamburger chain, which is outperforming many of its peers, said it would increase capital expenditures to about $2.9 billion for 2012.

It plans more than 1,300 new restaurant openings and more than 2,400 restaurant renovations in 2012.

Europe, in particular, has benefited from property face-lifts that make McDonald's restaurants more modern and comfortable.

The company also said it sees commodity costs rising 4.5 to 5.5 percent in the United States and 2.5 to 3.5 percent in Europe in 2012.

McDonald's has raised prices this year to offset some of its higher costs for ingredients like beef.

Shares in McDonald's were up 0.9 percent at $93.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

