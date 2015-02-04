TOKYO The Japanese unit of McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) is likely to post a second straight year of losses in 2015 as it grapples with the fallout from food safety scandals and a french fry shortage, exacerbating headaches for a global brand struggling to appeal to consumers.

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd (2702.T), which operates the fast food chain's second-largest restaurant network in the world, has already flagged an annual loss for 2014, its first since it listed in 2001. It reports earnings on Thursday and is expected to give forecasts for this year.

With same-store sales sliding in Japan, analysts said they don't expect a quick turnaround in a country where consumers are highly attuned to food quality issues.

"First they have to regain consumer trust, even if it costs a lot. After that they need to focus on developing a menu that is clear and easy to understand," said Kyoichiro Shigemura, an analyst at Nomura Securities.

The problems are an added distraction for McDonald's Corp, the world's largest restaurant chain by sales, which last month replaced its CEO with Chief Brand Officer Steve Easterbrook following one of its worst financial years in decades.

McDonald's Japan in October forecast a 17 billion yen ($145 million) annual net loss after a major Chinese supplier of chicken was found to have been in breach of food safety standards.

That is likely to widen after the company was forced to temporarily ration fries due to labor disputes at U.S. West Coast ports and take the costly step of shipping some by air. Same-store sales dropped by a fifth in December from a year earlier.

Food safety issues arose again last month with the news that customers had found foreign objects, including a tooth, in McDonald's Japan food - only boding ill for its outlook for this year.

"It will take time for the company to recover trust," said Seiichiro Samejima of Ichiyoshi Research Institute, who sees a return to profit in 2016.

The problems at McDonald's Japan prompted Chief Executive Sarah Casanova last month to shift oversight of the supply chain to the chief financial officer. The company has also since announced new measures that will see third-party inspections of its kitchens.

Increased competition is also a concern.

Like the United States, McDonald's Japan faces upmarket rivals that promote an image of fresher and more carefully prepared food. But analysts see the greater threat from convenience stores that have broadened their range of lunch offerings and lifted the quality of their coffee, as well as cheaper beef bowl restaurants.

($1 = 117.7400 yen)

(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)