The McDonald's logo is seen in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

SEOUL South Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group (001040.KS) on Tuesday said it did not enter the latest round of bidding for McDonald's Corp's (MCD.N) South Korean operations.

A consortium with Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd (005990.KQ) and another group with KG Group and NHN Entertainment Corp (181710.KS) entered binding bids last week, M&A media Market Insight reported on Monday, citing investment banking sources.

A Maeil spokesman declined to comment. A KG Group spokesman could not be reached. A NHN spokesman said KG Group was the bidding party, and NHN is expected to only invest funds.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)