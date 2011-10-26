Former Democratic presidential nominee Senator George McGovern (D-SD) arrives for the funeral mass for Sargent Shriver at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Potomac, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cliff Owen/Pool

George McGovern, the longtime Senator from South Dakota who ran as the Democratic Party candidate for president in 1972, has been hospitalized for fatigue, a hospital spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Julie Ward, director of communications at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said McGovern, 89, was admitted to the facility following the completion of a lecture tour.

Ward said doctors expected McGovern to make a full recovery and to be released after a couple of days.

McGovern, who served in the Senate from 1963 to 1981, tried but failed to unseat Republican President Richard Nixon from the White House in 1972 on a platform opposing the Vietnam war.

The son of a Methodist minister, he flew a B-24 bomber in Europe during World War Two, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, and served as the head of the Food for Peace program during the administration of President John F. Kennedy.

