George McGovern, the longtime Senator from South Dakota who ran as the Democratic Party candidate for president in 1972, was released on Thursday from a Sioux Falls hospital where he had been admitted for fatigue.

"I feel good and look forward to returning to work," McGovern said in a statement released by Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center.

Physicians said McGovern, 89, was doing well and would continue to improve. He was admitted to the hospital two days ago after completing a lecture tour.

McGovern served in the U.S. Senate from 1963 to 1981. He made an unsuccessful bid to unseat Republican President Richard Nixon from the White House in 1972 on a platform opposing the Vietnam war.

The son of a Methodist minister, he flew a B-24 bomber in Europe during World War Two, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, and served as the head of the Food for Peace program during the administration of President John F. Kennedy.

