McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N reported higher second-quarter profits, beating analysts' estimates, on greater sales of commodities market information and tools for investors.

Net income increased to $216 million, or 76 cents a share, from $211 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier, the New York-based company said on Thursday.

Because the company, which also owns Standard & Poor's bond-rating service, bought back stock, earnings per share rose 11 percent while net income increased 2 percent.

"We now expect to be near the high end of our previous 2012 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.25 to $3.35," Chief Executive Terry McGraw said in a statement from the company.

Excluding one-time costs for restructuring, second-quarter adjusted net income increased 15 percent, and earnings per share jumped 25 percent.

On that basis, results beat Wall Street estimates of 76 cents per share, on average, compared with 85 cents reported by the company.

The shares rose 3.1 percent to $46.37 in afternoon trading.

McGraw-Hill is proceeding with plans announced in December to spin off its textbook business as a separate public company this year, "evaluating other options...including a potential sale," Chief Financial Officer Jack Callahan said in a conference call with analysts after the earnings report was released.

Revenue at the education unit declined 12 percent, but the company said operating income improved by 36 percent because of the restructuring actions and expense management.

Revenue from its commodities and commercial business segment, which owns Platts information service, increased 9 percent, and operating profit grew by 45 percent, or $22 million.

Revenue from financial information product lines known as S&P Capital IQ and S&P Indices rose by 10 percent and operating income increased 2 percent or $2 million.

The higher profits from the commodities and S&P information businesses more than offset a decline of $5 million, or 2 percent, in operating profits from bond ratings.

The company said in a public filing Thursday that probes by the U.S. government into its past ratings of structured products include investigations by the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said in September it had been notified by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is a target of a civil probe into its ratings of a collateralized debt obligation known as "Delphinus CDO 2007-1."

It was unclear whether the SEC investigation into Delphinus, which soured during the financial crisis, is the same as the DOJ and SEC probes disclosed by the company on Thursday.

McGraw told analysts the company has been in talks with both agencies over the issues. A company spokesman declined to comment further.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Aruna Viswanatha and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington. Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)