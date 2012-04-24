NEW YORK The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N beat Wall Street estimates as first-quarter profit was driven higher by increased sales of tools for institutional investors and commodity market information.

First-quarter net income was $123 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $120 million, or 39 cents a share a year earlier, the New York-based mini-conglomerate said on Tuesday.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $144 million, or 51 cents a share, according to the company. Analysts had estimated the company would earn 48 cents a share, according to surveys by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S share.

The adjusted results exclude what the company called one-time costs for its restructuring plan, which will split the company into two publicly-traded companies this year -- McGraw-Hill Financial and McGraw-Hill Education.

Though McGraw-Hill has been best known for its Standard & Poor's credit ratings and its textbooks, results in the quarter were lifted by its S&P Capital IQ business, which provides data and tools for financial analysis, as well as S&P stock indexes and Platts commodity market information.

Operating profit from S&P Capital IQ and the index business rose to $107 million, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Profit from the segment including Platts rose to $64 million, up 64 percent.

Revenue from the credit ratings business rose 5 percent, but its operating income declined by 2 percent to $186 million.

