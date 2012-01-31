H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N reported higher profits, adjusted for restructuring charges, as income from its stock index and financial information business overshadowed lower results from its Standard & Poor's credit rating business.
Fourth-quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations rose 10 percent from a year earlier to $184 million. Adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents beat the 57-cent average estimate from Wall Street, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluded from earnings per share were $76 million in charges and expenses for job cuts.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and forecast stronger earnings growth in 2017.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.