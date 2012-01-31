The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N reported higher profits, adjusted for restructuring charges, as income from its stock index and financial information business overshadowed lower results from its Standard & Poor's credit rating business.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations rose 10 percent from a year earlier to $184 million. Adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents beat the 57-cent average estimate from Wall Street, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluded from earnings per share were $76 million in charges and expenses for job cuts.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)