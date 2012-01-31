McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's MHP.N adjusted quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations as earnings from its stock index and financial information businesses overcame lower results at the Standard & Poor's credit rating unit.

The company also forecast 2012 earnings per share would rise at least 11 percent.

Fourth-quarter adjusted profit from continuing operations increased 10 percent to $184 million, or 63 cents per share. The average Wall Street forecast was 57 cents a share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The adjusted results exclude $76 million in pretax charges and expenses for job cuts. Per share results were boosted by $1.5 billion of stock buybacks.

While slower capital markets hurt the ratings business, the company got a lift from its S&P Capital IQ business, which provides data and tools for corporate financial analysis, S&P stock indexes, and Platts commodity information. Strong results in its higher education segment also helped offset low spending for elementary and high school textbooks.

Revenue in the quarter was $1.5 billion, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Terry McGraw forecast "another challenging year in the global markets" on which the rating business relies. But he said that with restructuring steps the company is taking, "our baseline earnings per share outlook is $3.25 to $3.35." The company earned $2.91 from continuing operations in 2011.

The New York-based company plans to split into two publicly-traded companies this year -- McGraw-Hill Financial and McGraw-Hill Education. The financial company will include the credit ratings business, S&P stock indexes, Platts commodity information and S&P Capital IQ.

McGraw-Hill shares climbed nearly 24 percent in 2011. About half of the gain came after investors, led by JANA Partners LLC, on August 1 publicly called for the company to restructure. The company accelerated its stock buybacks in December.

Investors and stock analysts increasingly believe the company has weathered what may have been the worst of the storm of new regulations and recriminations that followed criticism of the ratings issued by S&P during the housing bubble.

McGraw-Hill still faces litigation over its credit ratings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year targeted S&P for a possible civil lawsuit over its ratings of a collateralized debt obligation backed by mortgage securities.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)