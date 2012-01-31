Steps by the McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N to split the company in two, restructure businesses and return cash to shareholders have apparently eased tensions with restless investors who had pushed publicly for a more complete breakup of the mini-conglomerate.

A deadline for nominating new directors passed over the weekend without a name being submitted by shareholders, and on Tuesday the company praised two outspoken institutional investors by name for their "constructive input."

The more peaceful tone came as the company, which owns Standard & Poor's credit ratings and stock indexes, reported quarterly profits that beat Wall Street expectations. Fourth-quarter adjusted profit from continuing operations increased 10 percent to $184 million, or 63 cents per share, from a year earlier. The average Wall Street forecast was 57 cents a share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The higher profit was driven by income from the stock index and financial information businesses which, combined with surprisingly strong growth in college textbook publishing, offset worse results at S&P's credit rating unit.

The company also forecast 2012 earnings per share will rise 12 to 15 percent in 2012, more than some analysts had expected.

The results came five months after JANA Partners LLC and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, which together owned more than 5 percent of McGraw-Hill, on August 1 publicly urged the company to restructure.

Several weeks later, the company, which had begun streamlining its portfolio and making management changes, announced it would split into two publicly traded companies this year - McGraw-Hill Financial and McGraw-Hill Education. The financial company will include the credit ratings business, S&P stock indexes, Platts commodity information and S&P Capital IQ.

The company also accelerated stock buybacks and announced a drive to cut $100 million of annual costs from its nearly $5 billion of expenses.

McGraw-Hill shares climbed nearly 24 percent in 2011, with about half of the gain coming after the public move by JANA and the Ontario teachers.

"There was a flurry of activity to come out of this company in 2011, but there is still more restructuring to come," said Michael Meltz, a stock analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N). "Many analysts and investors are looking for much broader cost takeouts."

A spokesman for JANA Partners did not immediately return a call for comment. A McGraw-Hill spokeswoman said the company had not received a shareholder nomination for a new director by the January 28 deadline in its bylaws.

Some shareholders have decided not to wait for additional improvements. "We made a tidy profit in the stock and felt that it would be a very long time before the company took the necessary steps to realize the embedded value," said Pat English, chief investment officer of Fiduciary Management Inc in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "We do not think the company did enough," said English, adding that his fund has sold its shares.

McGraw-Hill shares declined 1.5 percent in New York at mid-afternoon after the earnings report.

Chief Executive Terry McGraw told analysts on a conference call that McGraw-Hill intends to find more cost savings, but he declined to set a higher goal for 2012 than the $100 million annual reduction. The company said that moves so far have cut about $50 million in recurring expenses.

The fourth-quarter adjusted results exclude $76 million in pretax charges and expenses for job cuts. Per share results were boosted by nearly $1.5 billion of stock buybacks. Revenue in the quarter was $1.5 billion, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Slower financial markets hurt the ratings business, but the company got a lift from its S&P Capital IQ business, which provides data and tools for corporate financial analysis, S&P stock indexes, and Platts commodity information.

Strong results in higher education also helped offset low spending for elementary and high school textbooks. Sales of digital products for college students rose 40 percent and now account for 20 percent of revenue from higher education, the company said.

McGraw forecast "another challenging year" in the global financial markets on which the rating business relies. But with the cost-cutting so far, McGraw said, "our baseline earnings per share outlook is $3.25 to $3.35." The company earned $2.91 from continuing operations in 2011.

Investors and stock analysts increasingly believe the company has weathered what may have been the worst of the storm of new regulations and recriminations that followed criticism of the ratings issued by S&P during the housing bubble.

McGraw-Hill still faces litigation over its credit ratings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year targeted S&P for a possible civil lawsuit over its ratings of a collateralized debt obligation backed by mortgage securities.

S&P is under market pressure to improve its results. S&P ratings revenue growth has lagged that of competitor Moody's Investors Service for the past two years, according to Meltz of JPMorgan. S&P's ratings revenue declined 8 percent in the fourth quarter and operating income fell 24 percent.

In August, McGraw-Hill recruited veteran executive Douglas Peterson from Citigroup Inc (C.N) to become president of S&P and in December Peterson shook up the agency's executive ranks.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Derek Caney, John Wallace and Richard Chang)