McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N reported a third-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates on strong performance by its bond rating business and the company raised its full-year outlook.

The company, which owns Standard & Poor's bond-rating service, expects an adjusted profit of $3.35 to $3.40 per share for the full year.

McGraw-Hill previously forecast a profit of $3.25 to $3.35 per share.

Revenue at Standard & Poor's Rating Services rose 22 percent to $502 million, the first time in 19 quarters that the unit has posted revenue of more than half a billion dollars.

Rival bond-rater Moody's Corp (MCO.N) also reported a strong profit last week on a wave of new debt issues, many from corporations looking to cut their interest expense.

McGraw-Hill's net income fell to $314 million, or $1.10 per share, from $366 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier, the New York-based company said on Friday.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.95 billion.

Excluding restructuring costs, the company earned $379 million, or $1.33 per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is in the process of splitting its business into two companies -- one focusing on financial services and bond ratings, and the other housing the textbook unit.

While McGraw-Hill Financial reported a 15 percent rise in profit, the education business posted an 11 percent decline.

The company said a decision on the possible sale or spin-off of McGraw-Hill Education should be finalized in the coming weeks.

The education unit is expected to draw final bids from private equity firms Bain Capital and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) as well as rival Cengage Learning Inc, in a deal that could fetch around $3 billion, Reuters reported last month.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, closed at $56.50 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)