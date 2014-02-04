Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations, hurt by lower revenue in its ratings business.

The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income fell to $173 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $190 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

