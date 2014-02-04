Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations, hurt by lower revenue in its ratings business.
The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income fell to $173 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $190 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.