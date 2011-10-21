The Standard and Poor's building is seen in New York, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Standard & Poor's has argued to U.S. regulators that it should not be accused of violating securities laws in its ratings of a set of subprime mortgage-related securities, according to a public filing by S&P parent McGraw-Hill Cos Inc.

The company said that since receiving a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22 that the enforcement staff was weighing a case, S&P has presented "its position on the issues raised and why the Commission should not commence enforcement proceedings."

The company disclosed on September 26 that S&P had received a so-called Wells notice warning that the staff might urge the full commission to bring a civil action against S&P for violating federal securities laws with its ratings of a collateralized debt obligation known as Delphinus CDO 2007-1.

The package of securitized mortgages received top grades from S&P but quickly sourced.

The SEC issues Wells notices to give targets of investigations a chance to present their positions before the commission decides to make a formal case.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by John Wallace)