McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by growth in its Standard & Poor's ratings unit due to a resurgent bond market.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $3.80-$3.90 per share from $3.75-$3.85 per share.

Revenue from the S&P business rose 11 percent to $664 million in the quarter, accounting for nearly half of McGraw Hill's total revenue. Net income attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations rose 17 percent, to $292 million, or $1.06 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.35 billion.

Global debt issuance rose 12 percent to $1.58 trillion in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

S&P rival Moody's Corp (MCO.N) also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit last week, as revenue rose in its bond ratings business. Moody's raised its full-year revenue growth forecast. McGraw Hill shares, which have risen 11 percent since the company last reported results in April, closed at $82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) competes with McGraw Hill in providing information related to the financial and commodities markets.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)