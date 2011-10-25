Oct 25, McKesson Corp (MCK.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on solid growth in its core drug distribution business, and the pharmaceutical wholesaler raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Excluding items, such as a $118 million charge to increase litigation reserves, McKesson earned $1.63 per share, exceeding analysts average expectations by 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Based on what it said was momentum from its first half results, McKesson boosted its earnings forecast range by 10 cents and now expects to earn $6.19 to $6.39 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012.

The San Francisco-based company posted a net profit of $296 million, or $1.18 per share, for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of $327 million, or $1.25 per share, a year ago.

The company said it had settled the Douglas County lawsuit, based on a dispute over the average wholesale price (AWP) charged for medicines, for $82 million, and that it was making progress toward resolving other similar lawsuits.

Toward that end, McKesson added $118 million to its AWP reserves, taking the total to $442 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 10 percent to $30.22 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $29.48 billion.

The company's main Distribution Solutions business saw sales rise 10 percent to $29.4 billion, helped by solid growth in the United States and its acquisition of US Oncology.

Technology Solutions revenue rose 7 percent to $825 million.

McKesson shares rose 1.2 percent to $77.07 in extended trading from its New York Stock Exchange close at $76.13.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)