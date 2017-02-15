European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Ad agency owner MDC Partners Inc (MDCA.O) said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) would invest $95 million and get a seat on its board, sending its shares up about 30 percent.
In November, MDC Partners said it had hired an adviser to evaluate its capital structure strategy. As of Sept. 30, the company had total liabilities of $2.09 billion and total assets of $1.6 billion.
Goldman Sachs' investment will be made through the purchase of non-voting convertible preference shares, which can be converted into class A shares at $10 per share.
Based on Tuesday's close, the conversion price represents a premium of about 48 percent.
If Goldman converts all its preference shares of MDC to class A shares, it will end up owning 15 percent of the entire company.
Shares of MDC Partners — which owns ad agencies such as 72andSunny and Crispin, Porter + Bogusky — rose as much as 37.8 percent to $9.30, its biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly 17 months.
Bradley Gross, a managing director in the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs, will join MDC's board after the close of the transaction, increasing the size to seven members.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
Proceeds from the investment will be used to pay down debt, MDC said.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.