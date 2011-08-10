NEW YORK After more than a few baby steps, infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co (MJN.N) is finally being valued in the market as more than just a takeover target.

The maker of Enfamil products has even been named by analysts as a possible suitor for the nutrition business of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), which the pharmaceutical company expects to sell in the next two years.

Other logical buyers for Pfizer's $1.9 billion business, which sells formula and other nutritional products for babies and young children, include Similac maker Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) and giant food firms Nestle NESN.VX and Danone (DANO.PA), which also have infant nutrition businesses.

Mead Johnson, which had $3.14 billion in revenue last year, had largely been seen as a takeover candidate following its 2009 spin-off from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N). Yet the company's strong balance sheet and profit margins, leading market share and emerging market exposure have investors in the stock even without any takeover premium.

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow raised his target price on the shares to $80 from $74 after Mead reported better-than-expected quarterly profit in late July and raised its full-year outlook, helped by market share gains in China, its second-largest market after the United States.

"Given the company's accelerating fundamentals, we believe the company's valuation stands on its own even without a take-out from a strategic acquirer," Moskow wrote at the time.

And analysts say any acquisition the company itself might do would only make it more attractive to potential acquirers and investors.

"It would likely, I believe, make it a more attractive ... target or opportunity, just in terms of a company that would have more options," said Frank Maher, managing director of KeyBanc Capital Markets' food and beverage investment banking team.

Tom Pirko, president of Bevmark LLC, a food and beverage advisory firm, said bigger players like Nestle or Danone might welcome an acquisition by Mead Johnson of Pfizer's business, as a step toward their own consolidation.

"The bigger you get in the world of global consolidation, the more attractive you become for the fish above you in the school," Pirko said. "You welcome deals below you because then you get an appetizer and an entree when it's your time."

Company spokesman Chris Perille said Mead Johnson's focus is on organic growth and geographic expansion, but management "has expressed willingness to consider an incremental 'tuck-in' acquisition, if it were a good fit for our business and footprint." Beyond that, he said the company does not comment on speculation regarding acquisitions.

Mead Johnson shares were down 2.5 percent at $66.55 on Wednesday, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 2.0 percent.

IN LINE OR BETTER

Mead Johnson has a market capitalization of $13.9 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding on July 22 and Tuesday's closing price of $68.26 per share.

That price was down 6 percent from the all-time high of $72.83 the shares touched on July 28. The stock debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at $26 in February 2009.

Deutsche Bank analyst Eric Katzman raised his rating on the shares to "buy" from "hold" on Monday, saying Mead should be able to support a stock price in the low-to-mid $70 range, based on a typical packaged food multiple of about 14 to 15 times earnings for its North America/Europe business and a multiple of 25 to 30 times earnings for the Asia/Latin America unit.

When compared with a peer group that includes names such as Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) and Colgate Palmolive Co (CL.N), Mead Johnson's valuation is in line or slightly higher, Katzman said in a client note, adding that it compares favorably with the group on metrics such as revenue growth, profitability and balance sheet quality. He also included Mead in a "sub-group of companies that enjoy particularly strong, long-term investment characteristics."

D.A. Davidson analyst Tim Ramey said Mead Johnson's rich valuation was likely propped up by both the strength of its fundamentals and the possibility of a takeout, which he thinks is unlikely given the strong market positions of its larger competitors.

"It would take a pretty special company to buy it," Ramey said, calling its business "terrific." "I'm not particularly in the camp that says it gets taken out."

Mead Johnson, based in Glenview, Illinois, was founded in 1905 by one of the brothers who co-founded Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). Its first infant formula was launched in 1911 and became the first doctor-recommended infant feeding product in the United States. Bristol-Myers acquired Mead Johnson in 1967.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)