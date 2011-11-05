PHOENIX American Indian activist Russell Means is used to battles, having faced off against the U.S. government early and often throughout his high-profile life.

Now the controversial former leader of the American Indian Movement is engaged in a different fight -- against advanced esophageal cancer.

"I am confident that I will beat this," Means told Reuters in a recent interview in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he is undergoing treatment.

"I've gotten emails from all over the world that people are praying for me. Cancer can't defeat that power of love."

Means, who turns 72 on November 10, said his doctor has told him he is making remarkable strides against a disease that had hushed his well-known voice and sapped his body of any strength. He has lost 61 pounds from the ordeal.

"They told me I was a couple of days away from death," said Means, who refused surgery or more traditional radiation and chemotherapy treatments. "The cancer had grown in my throat and spread to my lungs, lymph nodes and neck."

"If that continued, I would have died. I would have strangled to death."

Means said he is improving daily under a regime that calls for a mix of traditional and alternative methods to help cure the cancer, first diagnosed on July 18.

He said the indigenous medicines and teas were smuggled into the country from Mexico and Canada, and he has participated in several native healing ceremonies.

He also is being treated with tightly-focused radiation therapy at a medical center in Scottsdale, a city that has become Means' temporary home in recent months.

Means, perhaps best known for his lead role in a 1973 standoff against federal agents at Wounded Knee in South Dakota, said he received a surprising outpouring of support after alerting many to his condition via YouTube videos.

"Most people don't get to hear the eulogies while they are still alive," he said. "I feel very fortunate to have done that and still be here."

NO REGRETS

The outspoken member of the Lakota tribe made his name by seizing and occupying a tiny spot on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, protesting what he believed to be a corrupt tribal government and the U.S. government's treatment of American Indians.

The violent, 71-day armed standoff, between about 200 AIM members and supporters and federal authorities, left two American Indians dead, a U.S. Marshal paralyzed and numerous others injured. The town was found riddled with bullets when the occupation ended in May 1973.

Through the years Means continued his activism on behalf of American Indians -- he strongly dislikes the term "Native American" -- ultimately widening his efforts to rally support for indigenous people worldwide.

He ran unsuccessfully for president of his tribe and for the Libertarian nomination for U.S. president in 1988. He was arrested numerous times during his long career of protest and spent several periods in jail.

Means also dabbled in acting, appearing in such films as "The Last of the Mohicans" and "Natural Born Killers." He was the voice of Pocahontas's father in the popular Disney film.

He has recorded several music albums. And in 1995, he came out with the book, "Where White Men Fear to Tread: The Autobiography of Russell Means."

BARE-KNUCKLE APPROACH

Means has no regrets over the bare-knuckle approach he took to pushing for his people and others, saying considerable progress has been made over the years. He said the "confrontation politics" agenda deployed in the 1970s and early 1980s worked.

"We lit the spark that ignited the reawakening of indigenous people worldwide," Means said, reflecting on his years of activism. "We instilled dignity and self-pride in the American Indian. That's sovereignty. You can't do much better than that."

But he said still more needs to be done.

Means will return late this month with his wife, Pearl, to Porcupine, South Dakota, where he owns a ranch and operates a school that has gone dormant. The residence is about seven miles from Wounded Knee.

From there, he plans a renewed effort aimed at teaching American Indian children their language, history and culture through the Internet. The "total immersion" approach is modeled after one developed by the Maori people in New Zealand.

"Our language is our essence," he said. "It explains who we are, where we come from and where we are going. Without our language, we are nothing but facsimile Indians."

Means also is working on his second book, to be titled, "If You've Forgotten the Names of the Clouds, You've Lost Your Way." It will focus on Native American thought and philosophy and is expected to be out next fall.

He said his cancer has given him pause to think about his life and legacy as perhaps never before. He credits his wife of 13 years for smoothing some of his sharp edges.

"I guess you could say I'm a softer, gentler Russell Means," he said. "My wife has made me so. She keeps me more in balance."

