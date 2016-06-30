BRUSSELS - U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) has offered concessions in a bid to allay concerns by EU competition regulators over its proposed $7.2-billion acquisition of Swedish rival Meda MEDAa.ST, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission, which did not provide details about the concessions, said it is now expected to seek the views of rivals and consumers before deciding whether to accept the offer and clear the deal.

It can also demand more concessions depending on the response or open a full investigation into the deal. The EU extended its deadline for a decision to July 20 from July 6.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)