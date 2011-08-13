WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will award the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military decoration for valor, to a former active duty Marine Corps corporal, the White House said on Friday.

Dakota Meyer will be the third living recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the first Marine.

Meyer will get the award for courageous actions while serving as a member of a Marine embedded training team in Afghanistan on September 8, 2009, the White House statement said.

Meyer was born in Columbia, Kentucky, on June 26, 1988, and attended local public schools. He enlisted in the Marines in 2006.

While on active duty, he deployed twice to the combat theater, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

