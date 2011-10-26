Express Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc voiced confidence that their $29 billion merger would overcome regulatory concerns to close in the first half of next year, and shares of both pharmacy benefits companies rose sharply.

The chief executives of the two companies made the remarks in separate briefings with analysts on Wednesday, where they discussed stronger-than-expected earnings results. Express also sought to assuage investor concerns about a contract dispute with top U.S. drugstore chain Walgreen Co.

Taken together, the bullish view on the business helped shares of Express gain 13 percent. Medco's rose 9.4 percent.

"We would not have announced this combination if we were not confident in our ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals," Medco Chief Executive David Snow said. Express Scripts CEO George Paz also stood by the timeline for its acquisition of Medco.

The two companies' stocks have lagged the broader market for months, hurt by concerns their deal to create the clear leader in U.S. pharmacy benefits will not pass muster with antitrust regulators. Express Scripts' fight over prescription drug reimbursements with Walgreen has also been a factor.

"These stocks have really, really been beaten down a lot more than they should have," said Jefferies & Co analyst Arthur Henderson. "Both of these management teams did a really good job of providing investors with a lot more confidence with their investments in these companies and what the business outlook really is."

Even with Wednesday's gains, Medco shares are still trading at a 25 percent discount to the Express offer.

NO WALGREEN FIX THIS YEAR?

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans, and run extensive mail-order pharmacies. They profit particularly from low-cost generic medicines, where they use leverage to drive bargains.

Express Scripts said client retention would be strong next year, relieving investors worried that customers might depart because its dispute with Walgreen could leave the drugstore chain out of the Express pharmacy network.

Express said it expects to retain more than 95 percent of its clients' prescription volume in 2012 even without Walgreen.

"They think they are going to lose less than 5 percent of their scripts to this issue," Henderson said. "While they have talked about it, I don't think it has shown up on paper before, and that is quite good for them."

Paz also said it was looking "less and less likely" the Walgreen dispute over prescription drug reimbursements would be resolved before year's end. Shares of Walgreen fell 3.5 percent.

Express Scripts posted higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings late on Tuesday, helped by increased use of generics.

Medco said on Wednesday net income slipped to $355.4 million from $371.5 million a year earlier, weighed down by expenses related to the Express Scripts deal. On a per-share basis, earnings rose to 90 cents from 85 cents a year ago, when the company had more shares outstanding.

Excluding special items, Medco earned $1.07 per share, 2 cents more than what analysts on average estimated, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medco's rate of dispensing generic drugs rose to a record 73.8 percent of prescriptions, up 2.2 percentage points.

Prescription volume slipped 0.7 percent to 233.6 million.

Medco forecast a 2011 profit, excluding items, of $4.08 to $4.12 per share, narrowed from a previous $4.02 to $4.12. Analysts were looking for $4.08.

