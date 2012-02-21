Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N, which has agreed to be bought by rival Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O), posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the pharmacy benefit manager increased dispensing of more profitable generic drugs.

Medco remains confident the $29-billion merger will close in the first half of the year, the company said in conjunction with release of the financial results on Tuesday.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $424.4 million, or $1.08 per share, from $378.5 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding merger costs and other items, earnings of $1.25 topped by 8 cents the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans, and run extensive mail-order pharmacies, serving millions of Americans.

The deal, which will create easily the largest PBM in the country, is being reviewed by antitrust regulators. Medco and Express Scripts earlier this month said they complied with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's request for more information about the merger.

Medco's quarterly revenue rose 12 percent to nearly $19 billion.

PBMs profit particularly from low-cost generic medicines. Medco's rate of dispensing generic drugs increased 2.5 percentage points to a record 74.7 percent. Its generic rate for mail-order drugs rose 3.2 percentage points to 66.1 percent.

(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney)