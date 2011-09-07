MIAMI Former media mogul Conrad Black returned to prison on Tuesday in Florida to finish serving a sentence for fraud and obstruction of justice, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesman said.

Black, who turned 67 in August, was booked in to the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, a low-security facility, shortly after 1 p.m. EDT, bureau spokesman Chris Burke told Reuters from Washington.

A U.S. judge in June re-sentenced Black, a Canadian-born British citizen and member of Britain's House of Lords, to another 13 months in prison on top of the 29 months he had already served for his 2007 conviction.

He had been expected to serve out his time at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex near Orlando, Florida, where he was held previously. It was not immediately clear why he was instead assigned to the Miami facility, where former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega was imprisoned for drug smuggling and money laundering.

A federal jury had found Black guilty of scheming with partner David Radler and other executives to siphon off millions of dollars in proceeds from the sales of newspapers as they unwound Hollinger International, once the world's third-largest publisher of English-language newspapers.

It operated the Chicago Sun-Times, the Jerusalem Post, London's Daily Telegraph and dozens of other newspapers across North America.

Black was released from prison a year ago while his case was under appeal, which resulted in two of his three fraud convictions being vacated and a shortening of his original 78-month sentence.

Black will face deportation from the United States after his release. That could come earlier than the remaining 13 months in his sentence based on time off for good behavior.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Bill Trott)