NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) Advertisers may not love Glenn Beck, but will that stop him from making a boatload of money?

Beck's new internet-only network, GBTV, debuts its centerpiece "Glenn Beck" show Monday at 5 EDT, with reports that the network is set to generate more than $20 million in revenue in its first year.

Beck left Fox News at the end of June -- or was forced to leave, depending on whom you ask.

While at Fox, Beck drew an average of 2.2 million viewers, but his often-divisive remarks led to problems with advertisers and, ultimately, conflict with the network.

Beck then announced his plans for GBTV, moved its headquarters to Texas and has now racked up more than 230,000 paying subscribers. That already eclipses the viewership for the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The content of the network is still coming into focus, but in addition to Beck's two-hour talk show there will be a reality show and a block of children's programing.

GBTV is available through Roku, or in a digital package that permits streaming on laptops, tablets and mobile phones.