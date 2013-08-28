The sun peaks over the New York Times Building in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAN FRANCISCO MelbourneIT, an Australian Internet service provider that sells and manages domain names including Twitter.com and NYTimes, said on Tuesday the credentials of a reseller had been used improperly to change domain settings and hack into sites including the NYTimes.com.

Officials at The New York Times identified MelbourneIT as its domain name registrar and the primary victim of hacking by supporters of the Syrian government and warned its employees to stop sending sensitive e-mails from their corporate accounts.

MelbourneIT spokesman Tony Smith said the company restored the correct domain name settings, changed the password on the compromised account, and locked the records to prevent further alterations.

(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Paul Tait; Editing by Michael Perry)