Actor David Hasselhoff poses backstage after the premiere of ABC's series ''Dancing with the Stars Season 11'' in Los Angeles September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK David 'The Hoff' Hasselhoff wants to stay "hip and current with the kids," so he's doing it the way he knows best -- by getting beat up in cheerleader outfits and chicken suits in an ad campaign for a video game.

The "Baywatch" actor is Electronic Arts's latest pitchman in online videos for "Burnout Crash," a racing video game on Xbox Live with the motion controller, Kinect. But he's not stopping there: He wants a game of his own, he told Reuters this week.

"I've wanted to develop my own game so this was a way of seeing if this works and maybe we can take this one step further with using the same concept as 'Burnout Crash,' and maybe do something with the Hoff," he said.

Hasselhoff said he's in talks with Electronic Arts (EA) about developing some kind of game or app. The videogame company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 59 year-old actor said he signed on with EA after the company sent him the game and it reminded him of driving stunts he'd help create on his hit 1980s TV show, "Knight Rider."

"I saw the game and said, 'this is what 'Knight Rider' is about,'" Hasselhoff said.

"Knight Rider," the TV show in which Hasselhoff fought crime in a talking car, went off the air in 1986.

(Writing and Reporting by Liana. B. Baker, Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)