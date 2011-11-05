Ben VanderWerp demonstrates the features of a Nook e-reader for a customer at a Barnes and Noble store in Boston, March 18, 2011. Picture taken March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK (TheWrap) - When Amazon unveiled its first tablet, the Kindle Fire, in September, most tech experts and analysts predicted it would be the first real challenger to Apple's iPad.

Now, before the Kindle Fire has even debuted, Engadget is reporting that a familiar foe is also entering the tablet market -- Barnes & Noble.

The company has invited journalists and analysts to a news conference in New York November 7, where everyone expects Barnes & Noble to unveil the Nook Tablet.

As of now, the Nook is an e-reader, but one with a lot of different versions. Some are black and white, some are color, some offer Internet access and others don't.

The tablet is expected to be a lot like the Nook Color Reader, though one would expect there to be some more features.

Like the Kindle Fire, this tablet seems to be reusing a popular brand name - Nook - and will have a seven-inch screen.

According to various tech blogs, it will be priced at $249 -- $50 more than the Kindle Fire.