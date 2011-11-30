Total Immersion, a pioneer in emerging field of augmented reality (AR), is working with Intel to bring AR features, like gesture recognition, into Intel's chipsets, an executive of the privately held firm said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Media Summit, Total Immersion's marketing chief Antoine Brachet said consumer acceptance will decide when products would reach the market, but he thinks this could happen in 2-3 years.

Running on smartphones or computers, AR overlays digital information - text, graphics, games -- on images of the world around us.

Intel, whose processors are used in 80 percent of the world's personal computers, took a stake in Total Immersion in March when its investment arm led the $5.5 million funding round in the firm.

"What we are doing together with Intel is working on their chipset ... so inside the chipset you can have some AR features, like gesture recognition that can be transferred from software to hardware," Brachet said.

Moving the feature into hardware will make it faster to use for consumers and could boost takeup of the new technology among consumers as it would be in all devices, without the need for additional downloads.

The 1999-founded Total Immersion is one of the largest players in the emerging augmented reality industry which has lately attracted technology sector heavyweights like Google, Intel and Qualcomm.

"Those guys understand the fact that something is going to happen and they want to take a potential position in that," Brachet said.

