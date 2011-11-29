Media executives are talking to Reuters in New York, London and Paris this week at the Reuters Global Media Summit. Here are some quotes from guests:

MEL KARMAZIN, CEO OF SIRIUS XM RADIO

On Howard Stern's most recent contract:

"We feel it was very appropriate what we did."

"I don't know of another radio talent in the history of radio that has been as extraordinary a performer, compensated the way he's been compensated, given the credibility to radio that anybody else has."

On working for someone else:

"I'm not really good at working for somebody. I just could not be a No. 2."

STRAUSS ZELNICK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF VIDEO GAME MAKER TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE

On FarmVille maker Zynga:

"Zynga is a direct marketing company, 97 percent of which don't pay them anything, 3 percent who do"

"I would argue being the No. 1 player in that space (social gaming) is complicated, which is why Zynga hasn't gone public yet because their metrics are sketchy."

On Black Friday sales:

"The reason that I'm feeling pretty good about Black Friday and about Monday is I think it shows some optimism. I think that will beget more spending behavior."

DON GARBER, COMMISSIONER, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

On David Beckham's future:

"I hope he remains in Major League Soccer and continues his career in the United States. Sitting here today I'm not sure that that will happen. It's been a great five-year experience for us. He's delivered on all the expectations that we've had, I think only time will tell as to what his ultimate decision will be."

REGGIE FILS-AIME, PRESIDENT OF NINTENDO OF AMERICA

On the soaring yen:

"Every dollar I send back to Japan is worth less so for us as a business, what I need to do is to focus on selling more hardware, more software and drive revenue as best as I can because I can't impact the currency markets."

On Zynga's recent negative press coverage:

"The press coming out about that company is not one that I'd want coming out about Nintendo."

JOHN MAKINSON, CEO of Penguin, part of Pearson (PSON.L)

On data:

"We are doing a huge amount of data analysis on price elasticity between markets and formats and genres and front list and back list.

"We employ wonderful bearded PhDs that walk around our business in trainers analyzing data in a way we never used to."

DAVID MONTGOMERY, NEWSPAPER INVESTOR AND EXECUTIVE:

On the future of the industry and the Leveson inquiry:

"The (newspaper) industry traditionally is very good about lecturing the rest of the world about changing things but not doing very much themselves.

"It's linked to the reputational issues in the UK press at the moment, and isn't it ironic that you are hearing about titles going out of business and we have the full majesty of a judicial inquiry picking over the private lives of celebs.

"What is more important here: is the survival of the press more important as an issue or the misdemeanors of some newspapers?"

(Compiling by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)