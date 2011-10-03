Media General Inc's MEG.N shares fell 33 percent to their lowest ever on Monday, after credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the rating on the broadcaster and publisher's stock.

The company, which has failed to post a profit in the last two quarters, has been hit by declining print and publishing sales, as customers move to digital advertising.

Moody's downgraded the rating to B3 with a negative outlook.

Shares of the company were trading down 31 percent at $1.3 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

