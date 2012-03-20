H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) cut its 2011 dividend to 0.10 euros per share from 0.35 euros a year earlier, as profits fell 36 percent, according to slides published on its website.
Net profit fell to 225 million euros in 2011, missing expectations for 261 million euros.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit on Wednesday, as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.