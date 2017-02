MILAN Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset (MS.MI), extended losses ahead of reporting nine-month results on Tuesday and after Italian Prime Minister and Mediaset owner Silvio Berlusconi lost his parliamentary majority in a vote that increased pressure on him to resign.

At 1618 GMT, shares in Mediaset were down 3.8 percent as Milan's blue-chip FTSE MIB stock index .FTMIB was up 0.7 percent.