MILAN Mediaset said on Thursday French media group Vivendi had told it in letter that an interim management accord over the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit no longer stood.

"The main consequence of today's formal letter is the implicit recognition of the validity of the existing contract," Mediaset said.

Vivendi has backed out of an April deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV arm and the two groups have been battling since over the validity of the original accord.

Mediaset said Vivendi's letter, dated Oct. 18, sought to avoid further damages after the standoff between the two companies had prevented Mediaset Premium from preparing its subscription and football campaigns.

The Italian broadcaster said the matter had led to a damaging paralysis.

