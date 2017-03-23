Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
MILAN Mediaset's Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday the failed sale of the group's pay-TV unit Premium to France's Vivendi (VIV.MI) hit 2016 full year accounts by 100 million euros ($108 million).
In July last year Vivendi pulled out of a 800 million euro contract that would give it full control of Premium, claiming the unit's business plan was unrealistic.
"I am not talking about a loss of 100 million euros but a worsening of the accounts by about 100 million euros (in 2016) , Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters on Thursday, without elaborating.
Berlusconi said the hit was due to several factors including the inability to close commercial agreements after the failed sale.
In November, Premium Chief Executive Franco Ricci said the unit would end 2016 in the red, without giving further details. Premium reported a net loss of just over 100 million euros ($108 million) in the first six month of 2016.
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti)
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.