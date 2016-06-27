The Medicines Co said its experimental antibiotic met the main goals of a late-stage trial on patients with complicated urinary tract infections.

The drug, Carbavance (meropenem-vaborbactam), also demonstrated statistical superiority over piperacillin-tazobactam, a combination of existing antibiotic treatments, the company said in a statement.

Medicines Co said it expects to submit a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration early next year.

Lately, drugmakers globally have renewed efforts to develop new antibiotics as bugs become more and more resistant to existing treatments.

In the United States alone, antibiotic-resistant bacteria causes 2 million serious infections and 23,000 deaths annually, according to U.S. health officials.

Medicines Co's shares were marginally higher, up 0.7 percent at $33.49, in late morning trading.

