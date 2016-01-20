The Medicines Co's (MDCO.O) ongoing strategic review has produced bidders interested primarily in a few key company assets, although the discussions could still lead to a sale of the entire company, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company has been in talks with potential buyers interested in its infectious disease care division as well as its surgery and perioperative care assets, the sources said.

A deal for the assets would likely be worth at least half of Medicines Co's $2.2 billion market capitalization, the sources added.

There has been less interest in its cardiovascular medicines business, the sources said, though it is possible that the cardiovascular assets could be rolled into a final deal, resulting in an outright sale of the company, according to the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Medicines Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that Medicines Co is exploring a sale and has reached out to potential buyers. But the latest negotiations are part of an ongoing strategic review that has been carried out by Medicines Co for more than a year.

The company has struggled since it lost patent protection for its blood thinner Angiomax.

Medicines Co's management has announced plans to "significantly narrow the company's operational focus" through asset sales, and said in its November earnings call that it has reviewed a potential sale, but decided that asset divestitures would more effectively unlock shareholder value.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York, editing by G Crosse)